ELLSWORTH -- Masks will be optional. That was the outcome of the Ellsworth School Board special meeting Aug.16, where community leaders and members discussed the 2021-2022 learning plan.
Students, staff and visitors won’t be required to wear a face covering in any district buildings, but are encouraged to do so. However, masking will be mandatory on any district contracted vehicle to follow federal guidelines.
Superintendent Barry Cain sent an email to parents Monday night explaining the new protocols.
Reading:
“The elements of the plan put in place by our school board largely reflects what most schools in our area are presently following. There are many measures that are being taken on a daily basis in our work to keep our students and staff in our school daily. As stressed in our public meetings, this plan is what we have in place right now and there may need to be changes as we move along during this school year. We ask all families to be highly aware of illnesses within the household and to keep students home when ill.”
The email also noted that the Centers for Disease Control has an order in place for face coverings on all sources of public transportation. School buses are included in this order.
Attorneys are recommending that school districts adhere to this order due to a possible increase in liability exposure and a possible loss of immunity protections in the state of Wisconsin. The majority of districts are following this legal guidance.
“Although this may seem strange that students are required to wear face coverings on buses while not in other areas of our schools, it is a federal order at this time,” Cain’s email stated “As a district we are asking for voluntary compliance with this order by all students. We will have face coverings available for any student who forgets a face covering. Under the current order, no disciplinary action is to be taken against students who do not have face coverings on a school bus.”
The district updated its contact tracing and will now identify any student who is within three feet of a person who tested positive for COVID for more than 15 minutes. No testing or quarantine will be mandated and further steps will be up to the parents’ discretion.
