The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety announced statewide DWI arrests dropped by 31% during this summer’s extra enforcement campaign. However, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Wing Police Department admitted their numbers went up.
“During the enforcement the Sheriff's Office arrested seven individuals for DWI,” Mitch Grabau, patrol deputy, said. “This is one more DWI than last year.”
The extra enforcement campaign ran Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 and was through Toward Zero Deaths -- a nationwide strategy to eliminate serious injury and death on all highways.
1,147 drivers were arrested in 2021 for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and 1,649 were apprehended during the same timeframe in 2020.
Although statewide numbers decreased by 31%, the Red Wing Police Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office had the opposite experience.
Erin Jarmuz, Red Wing records technician, explained that their DWI arrests went up by four with three in 2020 and seven in 2021. Goodhue County’s arrests increased by one.
To help lower arrests made, the Office of Traffic Safety reminds all drivers to:
Plan a safe way home
Report drunk driving
Make sure friends and family have reliable transportation
