Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm announced the state was reviewing its recommendations for isolation and quarantine periods for the general population who contracts COVID-19 or has close contact with someone who tests positive.
The announcement came after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its guidance on isolation and quarantine for the general public to include criteria for when shortened time periods can be applied for how long people should stay home if they test positive (isolation) or are in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 (quarantine).
CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
Additionally, CDC is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.
“We will review the guidance and update our Minnesota guidance and materials to align with these new recommendations as soon as the guidance becomes available from CDC,” Malcolm said.
As has happened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been following the science and updating public health recommendations to best reflect the current state of the pandemic.
“Taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 remains important so we can reduce severe illnesses and deaths and protect our health care system,” Malcolm said. “We continue to recommend that people get vaccinated, get a booster when eligible, wear masks in indoor public places, get tested when recommended, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick.”
