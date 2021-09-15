ELLSWORTH -- With COVID-19 cases increasing and local hospitals and clinics strained by high numbers of patients looking for testing, Pierce County Public Health will reopen the Ellsworth COVID-19 Community Testing Site on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The drive-thru testing site will begin twice per week testing on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. This community site will compliment the daily one at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“COVID-19 testing at our Ellsworth site is free and quick, with no appointment needed. If you can’t get into your doctor for a test, this is meant to be an alternative available to you,” said AZ Snyder, Pierce County health officer.
“While there are several nearby COVID-19 testing locations through clinics and UW-RF, reopening this site will make it even more convenient for our community to access a test, without having to travel far,” Snyder added.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus is eligible for testing. Please note the following:
All testing is drive-up without appointments. Pre-registration on the day of your test is recommended to speed up the testing process:register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
PPCS is located at the corner of Highways 10 and 63 near Ellsworth; enter the testing site on Highway 63.
The test is free and no insurance is needed.
Parents/guardians must be present to consent for testing minors aged 1 to 17. Children under 12 months old are not eligible for testing at this site.
For more information about symptoms and testing, visit the Pierce County COVID-19 Hub:https://covid-piercecounty-wi.hub.arcgis.com.
