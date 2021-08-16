A divided Red Wing School Board couldn't reach a decision on mask or quarantining requirements Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Three motions. No passage, up or down.
So a special meeting is in the works for Aug. 23.
Existing quarantining rules stand for now: Seven days for staff with a negative COVID-19 test on Day 5 and 10 days for students with a negative test on Day 8 for students.
Vice Chair Jim Bryant suggested meeting Aug. 30, which is the fifth Monday in the month and eight days before classes start. But he had to leave the meeting before that date was set. That idea looked like it was going nowhere, until board members discussed waiting to vote until the regular board meeting the night Sept. 7, which also is the first day of school.
"I'm terrified," Board member Nicky Buck said. "I would feel better if we had an additional meeting."
The five School Board members in attendance at that time agreed. They added the Learning Plan -- masks, quarantine and all -- to a special meeting Aug. 23 that will follow a 6 p.m. workshop.
Holly Tauer was out sick.
Students and staff should all wear masks. This is a health issue that extremists are trying to make a political one.
