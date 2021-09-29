RED WING -- Participants of Sept. 24’s Relay For Life-Mississippi Shuffle raised $28,880, surpassing their $25,000 goal.
Tiffani Harding, relay member, raised the most money for an individual at $1,450.
“I’m so incredibly grateful for all the amazing and generous people and companies that contributed to the Relay for Life,” Harding said. “So many people have been impacted by this terrible disease and want to do all they can to help find a cure.”
Debra Egan came in second, raising $1,426.
The walk took place in Red Wing Central Park and included an honoring ceremony for those who have been affected by cancer, special survivor/caregiver lap and the lighting of luminarias.
“The night was a wonderful evening that helped us reflect upon why we were all there,” Harding said. “To remember those we’re walking for, to give back to our communities and enjoy the opportunity to be together.”
Even though the relay is over, the fight is not. Harding, Egan and all shuffle participants encourage everyone to continue to strive for a world free from cancer.
