The Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing was one of nine Mayo Clinic hospitals that scored the highest safety marks from The Leapfrog Group; an independent national nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations.
The other Mayo Clinic hospitals that earned "A" grades for patient safety are the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea and Austin, Fairmont, Mankato, Eau Claire and La Crosse.
"Despite the pandemic, Mayo Clinic received 'A' grades for our nine eligible hospitals that met the baseline data requirements," says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "The achievement reflects our staff's dedication to providing excellent and safe health care in challenging times."
The Hospital Safety Score, which The Leapfrog Group updates and publishes twice a year, uses 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score. A panel of patient safety experts developed the measures for this score.
The Leapfrog Group is one of many ranking groups that recognize Mayo Clinic as a top choice for patients.
