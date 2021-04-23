Red Wing High School offering on-site COVID testing
written by Sarah Knieffsknieff@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Following updated Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines, Red Wing High School is offering COVID-19 testing to all students every other Tuesday to combat the increasing cases amongst younger Minnesotans.
Seeking to slow the spread of COVID-19 and buy more time to vaccinate more Minnesotans, the MDH in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education issued updated guidance this week to support COVID-19 testing for students in middle and high school as well as any Minnesotans participating in organized sports.
Reflecting ongoing concerns about the potential of group activities to contribute to COVID-19 transmission, the state is urging weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and other participants. Students not participating in sports or other group activities are still strongly encouraged to test every two weeks.
The guidance comes as Minnesota is experiencing increased community spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks in younger people, particularly among middle and high school.
“The last month plus has been very worrisome – especially among younger Minnesotans,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. "Just this week we saw the number of school-related COVID-19 cases in students exceed the high set in November during the fall surge.”
To follow the new recommended testing frequency, Red Wing High School is now offering COVID-19 testing to all students every other Tuesday, starting on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria.
“As cases continue to rise—especially among younger Minnesotans—we must take proactive, purposeful steps to keep our students learning in-person and participating in activities,” said Shanda Jorgensen, health and safety consultant for Red Wing School District.
Please visit http://vaulthealth.com/covid/start?var_c=onpre before the event to register for the test. You will need a different email address for each student and the results of the test will be directly emailed to you.
If you want your child to participate, you must fill out a permission form to turn in to staff during the event. You only have to fill out the form once.
After April 27, the next testing events will be on May 11 and 25.
If you have questions, you can call Jorgensen at 612-965-5142.
Tags
Written By
Sarah Knieff
Sarah Knieff is a reporter for the Republican Eagle. She can be reached at sknieff@orourkemediagroup.comsknieff@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Written By
Anne Jacobsonajacobson@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Get news just for your town by accessing one of our new community websites
-
Neighbor profile: Mikayla Beuch is rewarded by helping others
-
Athlete of the Week: Get to know Torrie Rehder
-
Girls golf: Red Wing logs a couple of first-place finishes to start season
-
These are the Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports for this week
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.