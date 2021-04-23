You are the owner of this article.
  Health
featured

Red Wing High School offering on-site COVID testing

Coronavirus image
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows the appearance of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Submitted / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
 
 

Following updated Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines, Red Wing High School is offering COVID-19 testing to all students every other Tuesday to combat the increasing cases amongst younger Minnesotans.

Seeking to slow the spread of COVID-19 and buy more time to vaccinate more Minnesotans, the MDH in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education issued updated guidance this week to support COVID-19 testing for students in middle and high school as well as any Minnesotans participating in organized sports.

Reflecting ongoing concerns about the potential of group activities to contribute to COVID-19 transmission, the state is urging weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers and other participants. Students not participating in sports or other group activities are still strongly encouraged to test every two weeks.

The guidance comes as Minnesota is experiencing increased community spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks in younger people, particularly among middle and high school. 

“The last month plus has been very worrisome – especially among younger Minnesotans,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. "Just this week we saw the number of school-related COVID-19 cases in students exceed the high set in November during the fall surge.”

To follow the new recommended testing frequency, Red Wing High School is now offering COVID-19 testing to all students every other Tuesday, starting on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria.

“As cases continue to rise—especially among younger Minnesotans—we must take proactive, purposeful steps to keep our students learning in-person and participating in activities,” said Shanda Jorgensen, health and safety consultant for Red Wing School District.

Please visit http://vaulthealth.com/covid/start?var_c=onpre before the event to register for the test. You will need a different email address for each student and the results of the test will be directly emailed to you.

If you want your child to participate, you must fill out a permission form to turn in to staff during the event. You only have to fill out the form once.

After April 27, the next testing events will be on May 11 and 25.

If you have questions, you can call Jorgensen at 612-965-5142.

