A number to know
$106 million. Minnesota announced its latest use for American Rescue Plan funds: $28 million to support students, $35 million to increase the number of workers for critical industries, and $10 million to provide shelter to the most vulnerable before winter.
Quote to know
“A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve. America was targeted for attack because we're the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world.” -- President George W. Bush, addressing the nation Sept. 11, 2001.
Good to know
The public is invited to the Minnesota State Capitol grounds Saturday, Sept. 11, to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
“I think it’s important that all veterans and their families come out and spend time with us during the remembrance,” said Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.
Events kick soff at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of the reading of the names of Minnesota 9/11 families and the 109 Minnesotans that were subsequently killed as a result of hostile action during the Global War on Terrorism. The official commemorative ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
Need to know
Organics -- items that could be composted -- comprise nearly a third of water entering Wisconsin landfills. That is according to a new Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources report. Paper makes up 21%.
“Focusing efforts to reduce organic wastes can make a significant difference in Wisconsin’s waste stream and the environment,” says Casey Lamensky, DNR solid waste coordinator. “In addition to taking up valuable landfill space, landfilling these materials contributes heavily to the production of methane, a greenhouse gas 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide if released into the atmosphere.”
Nice to know
Polco users and readers visiting Wisconsin Newspaper Association member websites Aug. 19-31 were asked whether they supported mask requirements in schools. Out of 715 verified respondents, 61% said they believe masks should be required for all students, teachers and staff in schools this fall, while 27% said masks should be optional for all.
