Pierce County Public Health’s advisory order requiring individuals age 5 and older to wear a face mask when occupying indoor public spaces expires Friday, June 4.
The advisory was issued in April.
At this point, local facilities -- including schools and businesses -- can make their own policies regarding mask use.
“As a community, we’ve made real progress in the last few months in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to safe, effective and freely-available vaccines, but that does not mean COVID-19 is gone. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public, indoor spaces,” said AZ Snyder, health officer.
Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask and do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, as long as they don’t develop symptoms.
Choosing to get the vaccine will benefit our local economy, support in-person school, and help our community recover from the pandemic, she noted.
“If you have questions about the vaccine, consider calling your doctor to assist you
in making your decision,” Snyder said.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit piercecountycovid19vaccine.as.me/ or call 715-273-6755.
Information and data related to COVID-19 in Pierce County can be located at covid-piercecounty-wi.hub.arcgis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.