Pierce County Public Health is changing things up to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible. Starting next week, Public Health will provide a series of mobile vaccine clinics in many Pierce County communities.
No appointments are needed. Anyone aged 18 or over can walk into one of these mobile clinics and get a vaccine. Vaccinations are completely free. No proof of residency or employment is needed. The Moderna vaccine will be available at these clinics.
“The goal with these hometown clinics is providing busy families with an opportunity for a free, efficient, no wait vaccination opportunity. These clinics are designed to get you in and out in about 20 minutes,” said AZ Snyder, health officer/Public Health director.
Dates and locations are:
Tuesday. May 4, 4-6 p.m., Ellsworth Elementary School
Thursday. May 6, 4-6 p.m., Plum City High School
Saturday. May 8. 10 a.m. to noon, Spring Valley High School
Tuesday, May 11, 4-6 p.m., River Falls High School
Thursday, May 13, 4-6 p.m., Prescott Malone Intermediate School
