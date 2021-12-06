On Monday, 20 Minnesota National Guard members were walking through the hallways of Minnesota State College Southeast on their way between a classroom and bathroom. In the bathrooms, members scrubbed their hands, trying to reach under fingernails and up past their wrists.
Upon their return to the classroom—after walking like surgeons prepared for an operation—the National Guardsmen looked at their hands using a black light to see if they had successfully scrubbed.
This exercise is one of many included in the college’s training program to become a certified nursing assistant. National Guardsmen were in the class due to a recent deployment.
On Monday, Nov. 22, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to serve in long-term care facilities experiencing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
MSC Southeast is one of 16 colleges in the state that are providing emergency certified nursing assistant training to National Guard members. Currently, 20 members are training in Red Wing. A second group is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Minnesota National Guard’s adjutant general, stated in a release after Walz’ announcement, “Our force is highly adaptive and with training will assist Minnesota’s health care community in responding to health care staffing shortages.”
Colleges throughout the state scrambled to prepare for the arrival of their new students. Calli Ekblad is the director of business relations for MSC Southeast. She told the Republican Eagle, “it was brought to our attention like on a Friday, and we kind of had to scramble to get OKs from everyone like IT, maintenance, instructors.”
From Sunday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Guard members will receive 75 hours of training, including approximately 59 hours in the classroom and 16 hours in clinicals. According to the college, the training will be provided by one full-time nursing instructor and five adjunct instructors.
Previously, students had to go off campus for the clinical, but, Ekblad said, “There's a new waiver in place where we can do all of our clinicals on-site due to the pandemic.”
Katryn Conlin, MSC Southeast’s communications director, said that the original plan was that the National Guard members would leave the college after completing their 75 hours of training. Then, after their deployment, they would be eligible to return to test to become a certified nursing assistant. Instead, the group will remain in Red Wing until Tuesday, Dec. 7, to complete written and skills tests in order to earn a CNA.
The community has worked to support the National Guard members while they are in Red Wing. Ekblad said that food has been donated to the group by the American Legion, Bev’s Café and Hanisch Bakery.
The local chapter of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has worked to support the National Guard members with meals, refreshments and other needs. The YMCA has given the guardsmen free access to its facilities during their stay.
“The outpouring of support from the Red Wing area, it’s just been phenomenal,” Ekblad said. She added, “It’s been awesome, I’m so glad we’ve been a part of it.”
