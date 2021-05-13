Many Minnesotans now can move their health insurance to MNsure without losing any money they previously paid toward their deductible.
Greg Collins from Collins Wealth Management located in Red Wing and Hastings, recommends those interested to switch.
“MNsure is great because for those that qualify, they can get financial assistance most of the time,” Collins said.
The American Rescue Plan signed into action by President Biden on March 11, 2021, helped reduce the cost of health insurance coverage for many Minnesotans.
A benefit of the plan is that individuals and families currently enrolled in coverage through one of MNsure’s health insurance partners -- including BlueCross BlueSheild, HealthPartners, Medica and Quarts -- can purchase a new plan from their current provider through MNsure and carryover what they’ve already contributed toward their 2021 out-of-pocket maximums and deductibles.
“Don’t delay,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said in a press release. “If you’re looking to save on your health coverage, go to MNsure.org to see how much you could save, then contact your insurance company to coordinate the transition to a MNsure plan. Our insurance company partners have committed to supporting their members who want to move to a MNsure plan and take advantage of tax benefits that are only available through MNsure.”
Those interested in switching can contact MNsure directly at 855-366-7873 for more information.
All Minnesotans have until July 16 to enroll in coverage through MNsure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.