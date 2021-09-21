For decades Red Wing area residents could plan their August activities around the Mississippi Shuffle. The local cancer walk was always the weekend after River City Days. Then the pandemic hit. Times changed.
Here’s what you need to know for the 2021 Shuffle.
What it’s all about
The fight is for a world free from cancer. The Shuffle is a time to celebrate what people have accomplished together but also a time to unify for the work that needs to be done moving forward.
Walk steps off Friday night
The annual Relay for Life-Mississippi Shuffle will be held Sept. 24 in Red Wing’s Central Park. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Opening and closing ceremonies
According to Relay for Life, the event will include:
Opening ceremony to honor those who have been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to this year’s season.
A special survivor/caregiver lap to honor their strength and courage. It doesn't matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on.
Closing ceremony. This is a time when everyone can commit to take action and celebrate the gains in research, treatment and more.
Lighting the way
As darkness falls, people hold the annual luminaria ceremony. Each light will represent someone taken by cancer, a survivor or a person of support. People can “purchase” a luminaria in someone’s honor
What people hope to raise
As of Sept. 15, participants have raised $20,145.86 of their $25,000 goal.
This year’s top participant to date, Debbie Egan, has raised $1,376. Egan first started being active in Relay for Life in 2008 after someone close to her was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Egan said she hopes her efforts will help those in need and “wants us to reach a point when people aren’t dying from cancer anymore.”
