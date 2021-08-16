Holdouts can still make a $100 if you get vaccinated against COVID-19
Following two weeks of high demand and a rising statewide vaccination rate, Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program through Aug. 22.
Any Minnesotan who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine through Aug. 22 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.
Since August 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests. The state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has increased 129% over the last month, helping the state solidify its position a national leader in vaccinations and reach its initial goal of vaccinating 70% of those 16 years of age and older.
“With the Delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19. The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that," Gov. Walz said.
The program began with $2.5 million of Minnesota's share in American Rescue Plan funding. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission then approved an additional $13.8 million to ensure the program’s funding would meet demand.
Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 are eligible. The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Vaccine information will be subject to verification by the Department of Health.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota currently leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series (54.6%) and residents 65-and-older with at least one vaccine dose (93.2%). Minnesota is still one of only two Midwestern states to achieve President Biden’s goal to get 70% of adults 18+ at least one vaccine dose by July 4.
Adolescent COVID-19 vaccinations have also increased since the state launched the “Vax to School” campaign last month. Two weeks into the campaign, more than 20,000 12- to 17-year-olds across the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The weekly number of first doses administered to 12- to 15-year-old and 16- to 17-year-old students is up 107% and 112% respectively since the campaign began.
Get a frees shot
How Minnesotans can get their free shot:
Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline
1-833-431-2053
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on www.vaccines.gov/ You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
How Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 test:
Order a test through the state’s no-cost at-home COVID-19 testing program: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html
Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp
Walk-in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s no-cost community testing sites across Minnesota: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp
