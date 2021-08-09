The Mayo Clinic held a media briefing Aug. 4 to discuss back-to-school COVID-19 safety tips.
Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo’s vaccine research group, and Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious disease specialist, answered hot topic COVID-19 and Delta variant questions.
When will a vaccine be ready for children under 12?
Poland: Well, remember that the trials for younger children started in earnest only in June. So it takes a while to enroll all those children. Remember that depending on which vaccine you're using, it takes a month to immunize them. And here's the key piece: the FDA asked manufacturers to report not two months of safety data like they did for adults, but six months of safety data. So the reason for the length of time it takes is to meet those requirements of having a sample safety database in those younger children.
What symptoms of the Delta variant should we be on the lookout for in children?
Rajapakse: The primary difference that we know about so far with the Delta variant is just how much more easily it spreads. We have not seen it really causing symptoms that are different from the other variants in children and they're still trying to understand the severity of illness it causes.
Do you think it is likely schools will require vaccinations and should they?
Poland: A number of colleges and universities have already announced and plan on making immunization with a COVID vaccine mandatory. How many of them will, I have no particular way of knowing. I can say this, that when we are fully vaccinated, when we wear a proper mask properly, when we wash our hands and maintain social distance, all of that can be done and have in person school.
Does the Delta variant affect more kids than the previous variants?
Rajapakse: Certainly data is showing that right now. Kids now make up a large proportion of our unvaccinated or unprotected population. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association every few weeks release data on how many kids across the country are being infected and what proportion of all infections they make up. So the most recent data was July 29 and it showed there were over 72,000 children infected during that preceding week, which is more than the prior week which was around just under 40,000. It showed that children made up about 19% of all cases.
Should kids change masks throughout the day?
Rajapakse: In terms of how frequently to change a mask, generally we recommend they should have a new mask for each school day. Within a school day, if the mask becomes visibly soiled, if it becomes wet, if it becomes damaged or develops a hole or something like that, obviously it should be replaced within the same school day.
Do you think there will be widespread outbreaks in school?
Rajapakse: What happens in schools seems to mirror what's happening in the communities around them. And so I think that's where what's going to determine how many cases we're seeing in our schools. If we can implement all these measures and drive down community spread of viruses, then that makes our schools even safer for our kids. We do know that schools did not seem to be amplifiers of virus transmission within communities so they don't seem to drive spread in the community, it seems to be what's happening in the community is reflected in the school itself.
Do we know when a vaccine will be ready for kids 12 and under?
Poland: Months away. In fact, the greatest likelihood is that some time in winter of 2022 that we'll have vaccines at least down to age 5 years. Now they're looking at 5 years to 6 months, but, as you might imagine, as you step down each age group, there are more and more stringencies associated with that.
