To celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day, which is June 6, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is offering a series of free videos on cancer survivorship topics presented by health care experts and cancer survivors throughout the month.
“Beginning on Sunday, June 6, and continuing every Monday in June, we will release a different video on a topic of interest to cancer survivors on Mayo Clinic Connect, Mayo Clinic’s secure social media platform,” says Lonnie Fynskov, a patient educator at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Education Center. Fynskov says videos are available in English and Spanish.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Changing Lives Through Cancer Research.”
The schedule includes:
June 6: “Cancer Survivorship in 2021”
Kathryn Ruddy, M.D., MPH, professor of oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester
June 7: “Diet and Cancer: Does it Make a Difference?”
John Shin, M.D., cancer immunotherapy fellow, National Cancer Institute, NIH, Bethesda, MD
June 14: “Managing Stress Throughout Cancer Survivorship”
Lisa Gudenkauf, Ph.D., L.P., assistant professor of psychology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix
June 21: “Sex and Cancer: Yes, It's Important to Talk About It”
Jennifer Vencill, Ph.D., L.P., CST, assistant professor of psychology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester
June 28: “In Her Words”
Tracy McCray, cancer survivor, Rochester
June 28: “Clinical Trials: Why and How”
Winston Tan, M.D., professor of medicine, hematology/oncology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville
For more information email canceredprog@mayo.edu or call 507-266-2991. All videos will be available for viewing through Aug. 31, 2021.
