Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing will move COVID-19 testing to its main campus on Wednesday, July 21, due to decreased demand for testing.
The off-site testing site at the Professional and Community Center (former St. John's Hospital), 1407 W. Fourth St., will close at that time.
All COVID-19 tests scheduled on Wednesday, July 21, or later will take place in Primary Care at the main Red Wing campus, 701 Hewitt Blvd.
"The off-site testing and vaccination sites were necessary when we had a large number of people needing those services and we were still learning how COVID-19 is transmitted," says Jennifer Horn, M.D., chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "Now, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, we are seeing sustained low positivity rates in our communities and fewer people who need testing. We also know that by continuing to require masking and our other COVID-19 safety protocols in our clinics, we can offer everything under the same roof safely. Patients will have improved access without any risk to our staff, patients and visitors."
Appointments will continue to be required for all COVID-19 testing. Patients can call 507-434-9929 to schedule a COVID-19 test. Patients with symptoms who are not sure if they need a test can continue to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or use the Check Symptoms assessment tool on Patient Online Services.
If a test is needed, patients will be prompted to schedule one. Once an appointment is scheduled, patients will go to the clinic at the scheduled time to check in for their testing appointment. All patients and visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing inside Mayo Clinic facilities to ensure the safety of all staff, patients and visitors.
Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website for additional safety information and visitor restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.