Goodhue County Health & Human Services is now recommending everyone, ages two years and older -- whether vaccinated or not -- to wear face coverings in public spaces.
This comes right after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health updated their masking guidance as a result of the COVID-19 Delta variant being highly contagious.
The county released information explaining that the community is at a substantial level of virus transmission, meaning masking for another layer of protection is crucial to keep everyone healthy.
Goodhue County recommends masking in the following situations:
In public, indoor settings in areas with substantial or high community transmission
Where there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.
If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
