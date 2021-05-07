Vaccine Watch

The numbers as of May 7, 2021, are:

Goodhue County

22,718 -- people who have received at least one dose

18,898 -- people fully vaccinated

46,340 -- Population

Minnesota

2,628,225 -- people who have received at least one dose

2,0069,779-- people fully vaccinated

5.64 million -- state population

Pierce County

16,663 -- people who have received at least one dose

13,173 -- people fully vaccinated

42,754 -- Population

Wisconsin

2,564,935 -- people who have received at least one dose

2,117,418 -- people fully vaccinated

5.822 million -- state population

