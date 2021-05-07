The numbers as of May 7, 2021, are:
Goodhue County
22,718 -- people who have received at least one dose
18,898 -- people fully vaccinated
46,340 -- Population
Minnesota
2,628,225 -- people who have received at least one dose
2,0069,779-- people fully vaccinated
5.64 million -- state population
Pierce County
16,663 -- people who have received at least one dose
13,173 -- people fully vaccinated
42,754 -- Population
Wisconsin
2,564,935 -- people who have received at least one dose
2,117,418 -- people fully vaccinated
5.822 million -- state population
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.