Vaccine Watch

The numbers as of April 12, 2021, are:

Goodhue County

19,441 or 42% -- people who have received at least one dose

13,891 or 30% -- people fully vaccinated

46,340 -- Population

Minnesota

2,102,859 or 37% -- people who have received at least one dose

1,435,236 27% -- people fully vaccinated

5.64 million -- state population

Pierce County

13,333 or 31% -- people who have received at least one dose

8,550 or 20% -- people fully vaccinated

42,754 -- Population

St. Croix County

29,360 or 32.4% -- people who have received at least one dose

18.027 or 19.9% -- people fully vaccinated

90,687 -- Population

Wisconsin

2,175,782 or 37% -- people who have received at least one dose

1,423,723 or 25% -- people fully vaccinated

5.822 million -- state population

Nation

120,848,490 or 36%-- people who have received at least one dose

74,066,085 or 22%-- people fully vaccinated

328.2 million -- U.S. population

 

