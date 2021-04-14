The numbers as of April 12, 2021, are:
Goodhue County
19,441 or 42% -- people who have received at least one dose
13,891 or 30% -- people fully vaccinated
46,340 -- Population
Minnesota
2,102,859 or 37% -- people who have received at least one dose
1,435,236 27% -- people fully vaccinated
5.64 million -- state population
Pierce County
13,333 or 31% -- people who have received at least one dose
8,550 or 20% -- people fully vaccinated
42,754 -- Population
St. Croix County
29,360 or 32.4% -- people who have received at least one dose
18.027 or 19.9% -- people fully vaccinated
90,687 -- Population
Wisconsin
2,175,782 or 37% -- people who have received at least one dose
1,423,723 or 25% -- people fully vaccinated
5.822 million -- state population
Nation
120,848,490 or 36%-- people who have received at least one dose
74,066,085 or 22%-- people fully vaccinated
328.2 million -- U.S. population
