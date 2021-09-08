The Red Wing School Board met fully in-person Sept. 7 -- a first since spring 2020 -- to discuss mask requirements for student athletes and ESSER III funding.
Here is what you need to know:
Face coverings
The board has made two alterations to the approved face coverings policy.
Students actively engaged in sports, plays and band, for example, will not need to wear a mask indoors. (Those waiting on the bench or in the wings must wear masks.)
Spectators now are required to wear them when in school buildings.
Many other districts that Red Wing students play against are not requiring masks and the board wishes to match them.
ESSER III funding
The district was granted $2,105,628.79 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding. Of that, 20% or $421,125.76 had to be reserved for learning recovery.
A needs assessment with community input was conducted in July that included conversations with the Jones Family Foundation, city of Red Wing, Goodhue County, Hispanic Outreach, Youth Outreach and Parents have the Power.
The following needs were identified:
Belonging/equitable/welcoming community and school community
21st century skills/post-secondary prepared
Affinity group conversations (Multicultural/Blended Affinity Group)
Community recovery
Mental health
Stories of people’s lived experiences
Young alumni --- What do you wish you learned?
Parent voices --- What do you want your kids to learn? What do you need?
How to share concerns and needs
How can I be an advocate?
Youth voices -- What do you want to learn? What do you need?
How can I be an advocate?
Safe space for kids in the community --- perhaps a Teen Center 3-8 p.m.
Neighborhood events that make everyone feel included -- child care during some events
Curriculum: Hands-on, experiential/Excel kit hit home, climate
Celebration of the cultures of all students and cultural awareness
Student teachers of color
Reality of affordable housing
Translation issues
After listening to community input, Jackie Paradis, district business manager, created the following proposed spending plan to allocate for non-learning recovery funds.
ESSER III spending plan:
5Rivers Online: $350,000 for 2021-2022 and $300,000 for 2022-2023
Hotspot service: $27,000 for 2021-2022 and $27,000 for 2022-2023
Amplify science curriculum: $25,000 for 2021-2022 and $30,000 for 2022-2023
Coaching - Dr. Hollie: $35,000 for 2021-2022
Culturally relevant texts K-12: $215,000 for 2021-2022
STEM curriculum: $50,000 for 2021-2022
Sanitation supplies: $50,000 for 2021-2022
Communications manager: $85,500 for 2021-2022 and $88,920 for 2022-2023
Tech integration: $65,293 for 2021-2022 and $67,904.72 for 2022-2023
Floater custodian: $45,000 for 2021-2022
Extra 20 days for three staff members: $17,500 for 2021-2022
Extra hours meridian: $30,000 for 2021-2022
Add mental health to Well@Work Clinic, 20 hours per week: $50,000 for 2021-2022
RWHS cafeteria cameras: $38,400 for 2021-2022
Additional elementary teacher for neighborhood schools: $85,000 for 2021-2022
