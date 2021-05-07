Red Wing area stores, restaurants and manufacturers have started planning for another round of COVID-19 restriction changes, but this time for ones that should make doing business easier.
Gov. Tim Walz outlined a plan Thursday to end state COVID-19 restrictions. In a nutshell: Capacity restrictions end before the Memorial Day weekend and mask requirements end before the Fourth of July weekend.
“Governor Walz’s announcement this week means we can begin to open up and get back to normal. We have a long way to go, but it’s a start,” said Michelle Larson, Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The chamber has been advocating for a plan to get our businesses open safely and this gives everyone a much needed timeline so we can continue moving forward.”
In the past year, businesses have closed -- temporarily or permanently -- and restaurants have adapted as consumers shifted to curbside and carryout dining. Online ordering became the norm, and businesses worked to ensure mask use by consumers and provide deep cleaning.
“The businesses have done a great job complying during the ever changing guidelines. Ultimately they did whatever they could to stay in business and while doing it in a way that was safe for their customers and staff,” Larson said.
Walz’s announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70% of Minnesotans by the end of June.
“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” Walz said. “The pandemic is not over and we have work to do. But from the State Fairgrounds, to doctor’s offices, to retrofitted Metro Transit buses that deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, Minnesotans now have more opportunities than ever to get the vaccine when and where they want.”
The most at-risk Minnesotans – seniors, long-term care residents, assisted living residents, educators, and front-line workers – have gotten their vaccines. Nearly 90% of Minnesotans over the age of 65 have gotten at least one dose.
Since mid-April, COVID-19 cases have declined and hospitals are seeing fewer admissions, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, but the announcement came with a caution.
“This is a day for us to celebrate the progress, while also recognizing the work that remains to be done. So long as the virus remains a threat to people anywhere it is a threat to people everywhere,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “That means we need to be watchful and keep up the good work that got us to this point. If you are eligible for a vaccine and haven’t received one yet, now is a great time to get one. Your decision helps protect your family, your community, and all Minnesotans.”
Schools still under rules
Some restrictions won’t end on May 28, including those for schools.
Plus, local communities and counties retain the ability to create tougher restrictions if local conditions warrant them.
Because children 15 and younger are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the academic year concludes. The goal is to protect students, teachers, and staff in schools.
The federal government is expected to approve vaccinations for ages 12-15 soon. Approval for the youngest students, however, might not come before September 2021.
“Today, we can celebrate the final steps we are taking to reopen our economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Countless businesses and hundreds of thousands of Minnesota employees have made extraordinary sacrifices to keep our communities safe this past year, and today we’re taking steps to lift restrictions and begin the path towards normal operations. Let’s keep our economy moving by getting out there and supporting the local businesses we love.”
