A number to know
. That’s how much in dollars that Wisconsin businesses exported in the first six months of 2021, representing an 18.41% growth over the same period in 2020, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said.
Quote to know
"We’re testing hundreds of people each day for COVID-19. In southeast Minnesota counties outside of Rochester, 15 to 20 percent of tests are coming back positive," says Robert Albright, Jr. D.O., regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Good to know
Pine Island Sharing Shelves will celebrate its move to North Main Street at 7 p.m. Aug. 31. This week the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is conducting a communitywide food drive: drop off nonperishable items at Sharing Shelves at 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays and 5:30-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Checks can be sent to PO Box 145 Pine Island, MN 55963
Need to know
A combination of COVID-19 concerns and lack of staff has prompted 150 vendors to back out of the Minnesota State Fair, which begins its 12-day run on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Visitors are encouraged but not required to wear masks at “The Great Minnesota Get-together.”
Nice to know
Gov. Tony Evers announced the development of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program, intending to provide approximately $92.7 million in assistance to eligible homeowners suffering financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fund will help to address mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement.
