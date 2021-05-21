People may get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at two Red Wing locations Friday, May 21, 2021. The Minnesota mobile vaccination bus will be visible and accepting walk-in traffic.
- Red Wing Water Park, 507 Nymphara Lane, 10 a.m. to noon
- Red Wing Shoe Plant 2, 135 Cannon River Ave., 2-4 p.m.
There is no cost. No insurance is needed.
People must be at least 18 years so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.