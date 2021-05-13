Governor Tim Walz announced the end of Minnesota’s statewide mask requirement on Thursday, March 13, 2021, aligning Minnesota with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on face coverings. Minnesotans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear face coverings indoors.
Private businesses and local municipalities may still put in place face covering requirements. And Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, along with the existing face covering guidance for schools and child care settings, remain in effect.
“This great day is possible because vaccines have proven to be effective,” Walz said. “Once you are fully vaccinated you are protected. You can confidently return to the people you love and things that you miss – all without a mask. The message is clear — get vaccinated and let’s put the pandemic behind us once and for all.”
The CDC announced Thursday that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals, either indoors or outside. Minnesotans should follow CDC guidance and wear masks in medical settings and on public transportation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated.
“This is an important day for Minnesota and the country,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “With millions of doses administered, we are seeing that vaccines work and are effective. But you need to roll up your sleeves and get the shots to get the protection. Minnesotans who aren’t protected should continue to wear a mask and stay safe.”
Minnesotans are fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of vaccine – either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Minnesotans can find vaccine appointments near them at mn.gov/vaccine.
How Minnesotans Can Get their Shot at No Cost:
- Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program locations: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
- Appointment hotline: 833-431-2053
- Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
- Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
- Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
- Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
