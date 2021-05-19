ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County Public Health will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, May 22, 2021.
People also may schedule an appointment by calling 715-273-6755 or going online.
"With many employers changing their mask requirements for vaccinated employees, now is the perfect time for many to get vaccinated," the health department said in a news release Wednesday.
The free clinic will be run 9 a.m. to noon in the Seyforth Building on the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
