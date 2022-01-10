The Big Turn Music Fest organizers announced on Tuesday that the 2022 festival had been canceled.
The nonprofit posted on its Facebook page, “For several weeks, our team has worked tirelessly to explore numerous scenarios in which we could safely hold the festival as we’ve all known it. Unfortunately, concerns over COVID-19 variants have only continued to increase, and with uncertainty on what the future could bring, this became our best option.”
Big Turn launched in Red Wing in 2018. Founder of the Big Turn (named for the bend in the Mississippi River near Red Wing) Sam Brown is a Red Wing native and created the Winona Midwest Music Fest before setting his sights on a musical event in his hometown.
Brown told the Republican Eagle in November, 2017, "This kind of work really feeds my soul; it really puts a spring in my step to be able to do this for other people.”
At the inception of Big Turn, creators knew that they wanted to schedule their event during Minnesota’s long, cold winters. Brooke Herling, Big Turn’s first assistant director, told the Republican Eagle in 2017, “"I love Minnesota, I love winter time. I always say magic happens when it snows."
The festival was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.
While the past two festivals have been canceled, Big Turn has worked to bring local musicians to Red Wing. The Facebook post adds, “We understand the disappointment. This event means a great deal to many people and in lieu of the full festival experience, The Big Turn is presenting two nights of major talent at the Sheldon while following COVID guidelines.”
More information about the Sheldon event will be made public in the coming weeks.
After calling off the 2021 and 2022 festivals, Big Turn made one thing clear: the organization isn’t going anywhere.
“Work will continue so that, when it is safe to do so, the event will return bigger and better than ever, and once again we can experience Red Wing through music,” wrote the nonprofit.
Big Turn plans to return in 2023, so make sure to keep the weekend after Valentine’s Day open.
