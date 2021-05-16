Amy A. De Jong M.D. is a consultant in Family Medicine where she is Chief of Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Randy M. Foss, M.D., is a consultant in Family Medicine and Chief of Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City.

Megan S. Johnston Flanders, M.D., is a consultant in Family Medicine and Chief of Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls.

Mansi J. Kanuga, M.D. is a consultant in Allergy and Immunology and is Medical Director for Mayo Clinic Health System in the River Corridor.

Brian L. Whited, M.D. is a consultant in Family Medicine and is the Physician Executive for Mayo Clinic Health System in the River Corridor.