Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Nearly all of Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and limit your time outside. Pack warm clothes with you when when traveling. &&