Summer’s hot weather is here and that means pet owners must take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe.
The staff at Black Dog Animal Hospital in Red Wing advocate for pet safety and during the summer, share the following tips from different resources with their human clients.
“Please follow these [suggestions] to prevent your dog from becoming ill during our hot summer months,” Black Dog vet Jennifer Scott said. “It is so heartbreaking to lose a pet to something that is completely preventable.”
Hot cars
“Please,” Black Dog said on Facebook. “Not even for one second think it is okay to leave your pet in your car. Enjoy the warm weather safely.”
During high heat, temperatures inside cars rise rapidly to dangerous levels.
“On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Your pet may suffer irreversible organ damage or die,” according to The Humane Society of the United States.
When running errands, it’s best to leave your animal at home.
Limit exercise
On very hot days, avoid pet exercise during peak heat hours.
“Adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature . . . limit exercise to early morning or evening,” according to the humane society.
Walking on asphalt
When taking your dog for a walk, avoid the asphalt as much as possible.
Asphalt can reach temperatures of 125 degrees Fahrenheit on a 75-degree day. This can easily burn your dog’s paws within minutes of exposure.
The American Red Cross recommends taking your dog to an area that has grass or dirt; neither reach extreme temperatures.
Shade and water
You wouldn’t want to be dehydrated and sit in the sun for prolonged periods; and your animal doesn’t want to either.
“Any time your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water,” according to the humane society. “In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they don't obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat—in fact, it makes it worse.”
Overheating
Pets can overheat quickly in the summertime if owners aren’t careful. Watch for signs of panting, increased heart rate, heavy breathing, body weakness, seizures, vomiting and high body temperatures.
If an owner thinks their pet is overheating, move them “into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over them. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes,” according to the humane society.
Contact your vet immediately if the pet’s symptoms don’t get better.
