Minnesota has clearance to represent the nation in a bid to land the World Expo 2027.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., issued the statement Wednesday, June 30, 2021, following the Biden administration’s approval to grant federal recognition to state's proposal to host a Specialized World Expo in 2027.
Titled “Expo 2027 Minnesota – Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All,” this event would bring the world together to highlight the best of innovation and accomplishment in health and wellness.
“There’s no better place to showcase the exchange of ideas and American ingenuity than Minnesota,” said Klobuchar. “With the president’s support, Minnesota will now be put forth as our nation’s proposed location for a 2027 Specialized World Expo. This is a critical opportunity to highlight our state’s strong offerings in health and wellness, from our cutting-edge advances in medical research to our state-of-the-art facilities. I’m proud of our state’s leadership in this sector and know that we’re ready to show the world the very best Minnesota and the country has to offer.”
The 2023 event will be set in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while Osaka, Japan, will be the host in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.