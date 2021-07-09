The bargaining team for Allina Health healthcare workers at Regina Hospital in Hastings have filed a 10-day notice today announcing that they will hold a five-day Unfair Labor Practice s trike starting Monday, July 19, if no deal can be reached.
The group voted with an overwhelming majority in late June to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike if the two sides cannot reach a deal. The two sides will hold their sixth bargaining session on Tuesday, July 13, the only currently scheduled date before the strike would begin.
The bargaining unit includes around 100 SEIU Members who work jobs like Dietary Aide, Cook, EVS Aide, Janitor, Linen Aide, Patient Care Tech, Physical Therapy Aide, Surgical Support Tech and more, all of whom have been on the front lines during COVID-19.
According to the union the main issues that the bargaining team are pushing for include:
- Fair wages. Workers are fighting for the same wage rates as SEIU Members who work at Buffalo Hospital to ensure the hospital can have the best staff possible for patients.
- Safe staffing levels to protect patients and workers.
- Lower-cost health insurance so essential healthcare workers are able to be healthy to ensure they can provide the care and service.
