One. The Wisconsin Assembly passed its first bill of the 2021 session on Tuesday, May 11 -- a package that area Rep. Wayne Petryk co-authored to help end elder abuse. The bills would increase criminal penalties for crimes against elders and provides tools for financial institutions to notify and protect elders if they feel they are the target of a scam. Petryk represents Wisconsin Assembly District 93, which includes Pepin County and most of Pierce County.
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, announcing Thursday that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals, either indoors or outdoors.
As a result, Minnesota listed its statewide face covering requirement, which had been in place for all indoor business and public indoor spaces -- unless someone was alone -- going back to July 25, 2020.
With the constitutional adjournment deadline of May 17 looming, Minnesota legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz have not reached agreement on the budget. The House and Senate remain divided on many other issues as well, including police reform, scope of the governor’s emergency powers, and the use of funds from the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
