Wisconsin and Minnesota are now offering COVID-19 booster shots. The states are currently at a high-level of disease transmission and the health departments in both states continue to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All people are encouraged to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, avoiding large indoor gatherings and receiving a booster shot if eligible.

Here are five things you should know about the booster:

1. Who is eligible?

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services supports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to provide a Pfizer booster dose to certain populations who have received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The DHS and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that the following populations should receive a booster dose:

People 65 years and older.

All residents in long-term care.

People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Health adds that individuals can get a Pfizer booster shot if they are:

People ages 18-49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings, including front-line essential workers and health care workers.

2. When can I get it?

If you are eligible for the third series shot, you can receive it at least six months after having been administered the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. “At this time, the Pfizer booster authorization only applies to people whose primary series was the Pfizer vaccine,” the DHS says. “People in the recommended groups who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot in the near future. More data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are expected soon.”

Additional information For additional information about booster doses, additional doses and help accessing your COV…

3. Why should I get it?

“Booster doses are intended to help people who are vaccinated maintain the highest possible level of immune system protection for as long as possible,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said in a news release. “It’s important to remember that all the authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection after the primary series. Getting every eligible person vaccinated continues to be our most important strategy for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

4. What’s the difference between an “additional” shot and the “booster” shot?

“A booster dose serves a different purpose than the additional dose recommended in early August for certain immunocompromised people,” the DHS says.

Additional doses

These shots are recommended for people with certain medical conditions or who are receiving certain treatments leaving them moderately or severely immunocompromised. They may not have built a strong enough immune response after their initial vaccine.

Booster dose

“This shot refers to another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after their initial vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time – also referred to as waning immunity,” the DHS says. “Evidence suggests that immunity is waning over time for some people who were initially well protected by the vaccine. For those people, a booster dose will strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

5. Where can I get it?

Anywhere that is offering the Pfizer vaccine should be able to provide a booster shot, as the third dose is identical to the first two. Here are a few options:

Red Wing

Family Fare

Walmart

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Lake City

Kenney Drug

Cannon Falls

Family Fare

Zumbrota

Hy-Vee

Hudson

Walmart

River Falls

Family Fresh Market

Freeman Drug

New Richmond

Family Fresh Market

Westfields Hospital and Clinic

Walmart

St. Croix County Health and Human Services

Find more locations at vaccines.gov.