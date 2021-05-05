“He Mni Can” is the name given to the bluff by the Mdewakanton Dakota people who have lived in the area since before Europeans arrived. The name means “hill, water, wood.”
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
