Michael Bluestein told the Republican Eagle about how he joined Foreigner:
“I got the opportunity to audition through a friend of mine who was also a keyboard player who was doing the gig with Foreigner temporarily. He kind of came on as a temporary guy … he's actually the musical director, he leads the band on ‘The Voice,” the TV show. … Late 2007, early 2008, He was playing with Foreigner, helping them out because their previous keyboard player had left. So I just happened to run into him at a music convention, and he had told the Foreigner guys, ‘Hey I'll do this for a bit but when I leave, I'll help you find somebody new.’
“And so it was just a chance meeting that I ran into him at this convention and (he) said, ‘Oh, great to see you. Do you want to come in and audition for Foreigner? Because I need to leave the band.’
“And at the time I was with Enrique Iglesias playing with him but it was a change that, you know, I was pretty psyched for that opportunity to jump into the Foreigner world so I came in for an audition, and that's how it happened.”
