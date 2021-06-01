Jason Jech grew up in Red Wing and studied at UW Stevens Point where he obtained a B.S. in outdoor education/recreation and leisure. Jech then attended Mankato State (now Minnesota State Mankato) and earned a masters in education administration.
Jech has been involved with the Environmental Learning Center since he was 12.
- 1981 to 1988: student/instructor naturalist
- 1989 to 1991: part time summer field instructor
- 1991 to 1998: full time field instructor
- 1998 to 2000: program director
- 2000 to present: executive director
