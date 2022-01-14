Cast & Hook
Partner: Welcomes volunteers that are willing to take a veteran or first responder fishing when the need arises. Fishers from all over are invited to be a part of the team. Boat or pontoons are preferred.
Serves all first responders (fire, EMS, police, dispatch, corrections) and veterans struggling with PTSD.
Fishing locations: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Florida
Contact: castandhookfishing.com/
Sheep Dog IA
Join: To actively participate in giving back to and assisting fellow Sheep Dogs to continue serving our country and communities, consider becoming an SDIA member or volunteer.
Serves the nation’s “Sheep Dogs” – military veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMS personnel.
Website: sheepdogia.org/
