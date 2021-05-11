Does Welch Mill take credit cards?
No. Pay with cash or an in-state check (with valid ID).
Can people bring their own equipment?
You’re welcome to bring your own equipment, however Welch Mill does charge the same prices for shuttling as rental fees. Also, the company will not inflate personally owned tubes. There is a $5 fee per person using Welch Mill's landing who has not rented from the company or used the shuttle service.
Is there an age limit?
Generally it is up to parents’ discretion. However, Welch Mill may refuse service to very young children. Ages three and up is the recommendation.
Can tubers bring a cooler?
Yes, you can. Most tubers will rent an extra tube to float their coolers alongside them. Kayaks and canoes will hold small coolers. Welch Mills has a strict policy against styrofoam coolers and glass bottles.
Does Welch Mill have lockers to store items while visitors are on the river?
There are not lockers. Anything that you don’t want to bring on the river should be locked in your vehicle. Welch Mill will hold your car keys for you so those don’t end up in the river.
Can I bring my dog?
Yes, you can.
What should I wear?
No matter what activity you’re doing, plan on getting wet. The Cannon River does have a rocky bottom, so a pair of water shoes or old tennis shoes is recommended.
