Where We Come From
Authors: John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin and Diane Wilson
Four authors tell their stories, not just of the places they lived, but of the history, culture and spirit of their beings: where they truly come from. The authors each represent a diverse array of experiences (Wilson is Dakota, Shin is Korean American, Gibney is Black and Irish American, and Coy is Irish and Scottish American), and in the book they take turns describing places, folklore, history and personal memories that range from painful to joyous. “Where We Come From” forms a warm and inclusive view of humanity and a sense of the rich tapestry that is America. Recommended for kids ages 5 to 10.
Presentation: 1:45 p.m.
Signing: 1:20-1:30 p.m. and 2:35-3:15 p.m.
The Great Peach Experiment 2: The Peach Pit
Author: Erin Soderberg Downing
This book is a hilarious and heartwarming middle grade novel bursting with charm and hope. Told in third person narration from a different child’s viewpoint in each chapter, this story sees the Peach family returning for a mission to turn a crumbling mansion into a cozy bed-and-breakfast. In the process they work to figure out their new normal. Combining humor, heartache, a little mystery and a lot of love, “The Peach Pit” is an incredible read. Recommended for kids ages 8 to 12.
Presentation: 4 p.m.
Signing: 3:20-3:50 p.m. and 4:35-5 p.m.
Meet Me Halfway
Author: Anika Fajardo
Fajardo weaves a clever and tender tale of long-lost sisters. When new classmates Mattie and Mercedes meet and realize they have the same Colombian dad, the two team up in a Parent Trap–inspired misadventure to meet him for the first time in this sharp and poignant middle grade novel about the bonds that make a family. A perfectly delightful story with a huge heart, “Meet Me Halfway” celebrates unconventional families and shows us that there’s nothing you can’t handle if you have a sister by your side. Recommended for kids ages 8 to 12.
Presentation: 1 p.m.
Signing: 12:20-12:50 p.m. and 1:35-2:15 p.m.
Celia Planted a Garden: The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden
Author: Phyllis Root
This is a lyrical picture-book biography about a writer and master gardener who created beauty in a harsh island habitat that was visited by literary and artistic luminaries of her time. Vivid nature writing infuses this picture book biography of New England artist and poet Celia Thaxter, who lived from 1835–1894. The book is a splendid introduction to a lesser-known nature poet and the landscapes that inspired her. Elementary school-aged readers will enjoy learning about a colorful and creative woman through this work. Recommended for kids ages 5 to 9.
Presentation: 3:20 p.m.
Signing: 2:45-3:10 p.m. and 3:55-4:30 p.m.
The Dark was Done
Author: Lauren Stringer
A poignant picture book about finding wonder in the nighttime that teaches little ones about overcoming fears and appreciating the beauty in all things—even the dark. Everyone was afraid of the dark and pushed it away, wishing the dark would leave. So one day, the dark left and did not return. The dark was done. The visual pop between the velvety blue-black darkness and the canary yellow of daytime is one of the finer aspects of this gentle lesson in facing fears. Child readers with their own qualms about nighttime may find comfort in a Dark that hugs, smiles, and enfolds owls, stars, and flowers. Recommended for kids ages 4 to 8.
Presentation: 2:45 p.m.
Signing: 2:15-2:35 p.m. and 3:20-3:50 p.m.
Pizza and Taco: Too Cool for School
Author: Stephen Shaskan
New backpacks? Check! Besties Pizza and Taco are ready to head back to school, but are they ready to meet the cool new kid? “Pizza and Taco: Too Cool For School” is a hilarious young graphic novel that will tickle funny bones of kids and bolster their reading confidence. Author Stephen Shaskan believes that young graphic chapter books are a great step on the way to graphic novels and longer chapter books. Recommended for kids ages 5 - 8.
Presentation: 12:25 p.m.
Signing: 12:10-12:20 p.m. and 1:05-1:50 p.m.
