Levee Wall awaits riverboats.
Here is the riverboat schedule for the 2021 season. Arrival and departure times are approximate and subject to water depths, weather and other factors.
American Duchess, arrive at 7 a.m. July 25, depart 6 p.m. July 26.
America, arrive at noon July 27, depart 5:30 p.m. July 27.
American Duchess, arrive at 7 a.m. Aug. 1, depart 6 p.m. Aug. 2.
Queen of the Mississippi, arrive at noon Aug. 2, depart noon Aug. 3.
America, arrive at noon Aug. 10, depart 5:30 p.m. Aug 11.
MV Mississippi, 4 a.m. Aug. 14, depart 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
American Countess, arrive at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, depart 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
America, arrive at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, depart 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
America Melody, arrive at noon Sept. 23, depart 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
America, arrive at noon Sept. 24, depart 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
America Melody, arrive at noon Oct. 7, depart 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
America, arrive at noon Oct. 8, depart 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
American Countess, arrive at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, depart 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
America Melody, arrive at noon Oct. 21, depart 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
America, arrive at noon Oct. 22, depart 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
America Melody, arrive at noon Nov. 4, depart 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
