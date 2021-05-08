The details
“Traveling Light”
Poems by Robert Hedin
Drawings by Art Kenyon
Designed by Carol Inderieden
Printed at Goat Back Press, Pepin
Cost: $40
Available through the Anderson Center at Tower View, Red Wing, Minn.
The collaborators
Robert Hedin, who lives in Frontenac, is the author, translator and editor of two dozen books of poetry and prose. The recipient of many honors and awards, he has taught at the university level. Hedin is co-founder and former director of the Anderson Center.
Art Kenyon, a longtime Red Wing resident, studied under renowned printmaker Malcolm Meyers while attending the University of Minnesota. A former executive at Red Wing Shoe Co., he works in a variety of media, from oil and acrylic paintings to hand-drawn lithographs, wood blocks and etchings.
Carol Inderieden’s work can be found in public and private collections throughout the United States. Among other works, she collaborated on artist books about The Empire Builder, mining/sand mining and fracking, and the Maiden Rock Bluff.
