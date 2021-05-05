The panels share interesting information that many visitors do not know. For example, one panel is able Dakota oral history. It states:
"The Dakota people believe that the place of the first creation happened at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers, known as 'Bdote.'
"As the population spread and grew from the Bdote, a cultural hub formed around He Mni Can—Barn Bluff, near where Red Wing is today.
"Dakota oral history describes a time when a disagreement arose at the site of Red Wing between two Dakota factions: one under the leadership of Remnechee and the other under Wabasha. 'Good spirits' prevented an outbreak of war by enveloping the area in darkness, accompanied by lightning and the earth's rumbling.
"When daylight returned, half of a great hill that was once there was gone, leaving behind He Mni Can—Barn Bluff. The other half of the hill, together with Wabasha and his followers, was transported down the Mississippi River at present day Winona. The hill known as Wapaha Ša Paha (Wabasha's Hat or Sugar Loaf Bluff) came to rest there, and Wabasha's band formed their village."
