Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers are the reigning ambassadors.
Delaynee Fox
Fox is the daughter of Fred and Camey Fox. Fox graduated from the University of North Dakota in May. She majored in human resource management and minored in leadership. While attending the University of North Dakota, Fox was involved in her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, where she held various positions.
Fox was also involved in the Society of Human Resource Management and held the position of vice president during her senior year.
While in college, Fox was employed at Bobcat’s North American Corporate Headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, as a human resource generalist intern.
Fox currently resides in St. Louis Park and is employed with Robins Kaplin Law Firm as a human resource and talent coordinator in Minneapolis. In Fox’s free time she enjoys spending time with her family and her friends, trying out new recipes and spoiling her French bulldog Benny. Fox was sponsored by Musty Barnhart Insurance.
Morgan Fritz
Fritz is the daughter of Cherie and Chris Fritz. Fritz is currently attending the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. She is currently in her final year and is pursuing a bachelor of civil engineering. Fritz plans to obtain her master of science in structural engineering following her graduation from St. Thomas.
Fritz is involved in multiple professional organizations and clubs on campus, most notably, the American Society of Civil Engineers where she leads the steel bridge team in the regional competition.
Fritz has also received the American Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Leadership Award at St. Thomas for her work in and out of the classroom, as well as the structural engineering institute scholarship. Morgan is currently on her second summer of interning with Bolton and Menk as a structural engineering intern. She was also an intern with the the city of Red Wing’s engineering department following her graduation from Red Wing High School in 2019 and again in 2020. She spends most her time with schoolwork but when she has a break, she loves taking the four dogs her family shares with her on hikes and dressing them up for holidays. Fritz is also a dance instructor at Fusion Dance for ages 5 and up. She loves watching her students grow in and out of the studio. Fritz was sponsored by Fusion Dance.
Hannah Rodgers
Rodgers is the daughter of Chris and June Rodgers.
In May, Rodgers graduated Magna Cum Laude from the college of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a bachelor of arts degree in biology and a psychology minor. During her time at St. Scholastica, Rodgers participated in the School of Science Research Fellowship, Pinky Swear Pack Campus Crew, and volunteered at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School as a volunteer for the elementary after school program. Rodgers plans to continue her education by enrolling in a master of physician assistant studies program. Rodgers is passionate about healthcare and spent two years working in a residential care facility primarily in a memory care unit. In May, she transitioned to TRIA Orthopedic Surgery Center to broaden her experience.
