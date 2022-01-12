Justin Burke speaks for the younger generation of Red Wing residents while working on the Advisory Planning Commission.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Burke about the commission, his interests and more.
What inspired you to join?
I have always liked to be in the know of what is going on in the city. I like having input on the decisions that go on in the city. I watched this commission and the council meetings periodically before joining. Then when they had an opening on the commission I applied.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope to be an advocate for the younger generation of Red Wing residents.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
One topic is the housing issue in town. I am all for people having a place to live and introducing people to our town.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I like the new people I have met on the commission and hearing their input on agenda items. Sometimes they ask a question that I may not have thought of and it’s a good question.
What do you find difficult about your job?
One thing that I find difficult on the commission is that the City Council can override anything that we do. I understand the aspect of this but all the time you put in on a topic can be changed when they look at it.
What do you do outside the commission?
When I am not working my full-time job at House Ford Chrysler, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, relaxing at home and spending time on the water in the warmer months.
