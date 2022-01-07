People know how to be healthy. That is what Brittany Mora discovered when she started her career in public health.
Now after years within her role, Mora addresses the root causes of poor health to create a successful community.
When did you become interested in this line of work?
Early in my career I discovered that most people know how to be healthy. It isn’t just lack of knowledge impacting the community’s health, but rather in most cases it is the social interactions and physical infrastructure of the community. I wanted to work somewhere that recognized the importance of addressing root causes of poor health.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
It changes every day. During the current pandemic in addition to managing my typical nutrition programs, I also educate and inform Pierce County about important research developments in the COVID-19 response as our department's public information officer.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I love to spend time with my husband, two children and our dog Holly. We spend a lot of time at home playing in our backyard and going for walks to nearby playgrounds.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next highlighted neighbor.
