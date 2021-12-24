Ryan Casper – U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, commander of the 7212th Medical Support Unit and social studies teacher at Ellsworth High School – has had an extensive career of giving back to those in need.
“During 2004-2005 I was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, with the 477th Medical Company out of Duluth,” Casper said. “While deployed, I contacted my colleague Anne Pechacek about the possibility of delivering school supplies to Iraqi school children with my ground ambulance unit.”
Pechacek, also a social studies teacher for Ellsworth High, created a volunteer group called Just Do Something and members collected supplies to ship to Casper.
“I housed the supplies and then coordinated missions to deliver them to four schools throughout the rural areas south of Baghdad,” Casper said.
In 2008 to 2009, Casper was deployed to Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, working on an eight soldier embedded training team.
“While in Afghanistan, I contacted Pechacek again and asked if she would be able to gather more school supplies and this time send them to me in Afghanistan, while my team and I deliver them to a local school,” Casper said.
Over the years, Casper has continued to give back and in 2021 after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, he learned that anywhere from 5,000 to 13,000 Afghan refugees were to be relocated to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
“On one of my reserve weekends I decided to drive to Fort McCoy and get an idea of what the needs were going to be for the refugees that were arriving there,” Casper said. “Upon my arrival and discussion with some of the military units on the ground, it became obvious that there was a need for assistance.”
Casper and Pechacek decided to use a Service Learning Program at the high school to attract students to take up the challenge of collecting school supplies for Afghan guests at Fort McCoy.
Nine students volunteered and together they created the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club.
“Once we established the group of students, they took over the mission,” Casper said. “They set up a Gofundme site, we reached out to local and state newspapers, and they began sharing their goals locally within the district. We started fundraising on Oct. 15 with a deadline of Nov. 15 for the purpose of delivering the supplies before Christmas. The original goal was to raise $5,000, which they calculated would supply over 400 students.”
However, some could say a Christmas miracle happened and the fundraiser went countrywide. The GoFundMe was picked up by different news networks, which brought in donations from many states.
The Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club raised over $13,000 and were able to order school supplies for more than 1,050 Afghan students.
“On Dec. 13 our supplies were taken to the non-profit organization ‘Save our Allies’ located in Sparta, Wisconsin,” Casper said.
There Casper and his team created backpack kits filled with crayons, pens, notebooks, construction paper, markers and more.
Save Our Allies volunteers delivered the backpacks to Fort McCoy on Dec. 14.
Casper said he is happy with his students and colleagues for their contributions. He hopes after this experience, his students realize they can make a difference even if they come from a smaller town.
