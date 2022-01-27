RED WING – 90-year-old Elaine Serres hiked to the top of Barn Bluff in November of last year but to her, it wasn’t that big of a deal.
“Well I hiked the bluff with my girlfriends when I was 85 and gone up many times before that,” Serres said. “This time around, I went with a friend, my granddaughter, her boyfriend and their little girl.”
Serres enjoyed the trail and said the weather was perfect with sunshine, warmth and no clouds.
“I have always liked being outside even when I was young,” she said.
Serres was born in 1931 and moved to Red Wing at age 3. She was an adventurous little girl, always playing and having fun.
When she was 14, Serres started working at the Red Wing Shoe Company until she married her late husband, Bob, in 1950.
Bob was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, and Serres was all for the exciting hobby.
During the early ‘60s, the couple adopted two children, Kevin Serres and Sue Harteneck, but that didn’t stop them from going on journeys.
In 1962, they drove from Red Wing to the Seattle World’s Fair on motorcycles with a large group of riders.
“The kids stayed home, and I was a good driver,” Serres said. “When we stopped about half way at a park, some people gave us watermelons, and we enjoyed it. Sometimes I fell asleep on the back since it was such a long ride.”
Bob died in 2014 at the age of 86, and Serres continued to stay in their house, doing all of the maintenance herself.
“I have lived in my home for 31 years and go in the backyard to pick up twigs after a storm, all that,” she said. “I don’t just sit in a chair all day.”
Serres repainted her two-story house at the age of 80 and used to shovel her driveway before the plowman could get there.
“He joked with my son that Kevin needed to take my shovel away, but the plowman now knows to come to my house first,” she said.
A few years back, Serres got on her roof to clear the snow off and a concerned neighbor called her son to get her down.
“Kevin came over and pulled me down, but someone’s gotta do it,” Serres said. “You know, when you're born in the time when we were born, you didn't have nobody to help you. You learn to work hard all your life. You don't expect anything, and it's a different way of life than what it is today.”
During a typical week, Serres plays cards at the local legion most mornings and stays active doing other things around her house and community.
“You gotta do things,” she said. “Like if I see a ladybug in my house, I jump up and flush it down the toilet. No sitting.”
Serres continues to push herself to do things other people don’t think she could and encourages others to do the same.
“If you don’t try something, you’ll never know if you can,” Serres said.
