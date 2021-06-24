When defining the differences, on a very basic level, between public and private sector employers, private sector employers are businesses that are owned and managed by individuals or organizations who seek to generate a profit. Public sector employers are businesses that are operated by the government and exist to provide services for citizens. Examples of public sector employers include counties, cities, schools and libraries.
While public sector employers operate under some of the very same laws and regulations as the private sector, there are several areas that public sector employers have increased regulations and requirements. This column will focus on the differences between public and private sector as it relates to human resources and employment.
Pay equity
For example, Minnesota Local Government Pay Equity Act, which was passed in 1984, requires local governments to evaluate compensation systems every three years in order to identify inequities between male and female workers. Failure to be in compliance with the Pay Equity Act could mean a reduction in local government aid or fines up to $100 per day.
Goodhue County’s pay equity report is due to the state of Minnesota at the end of January 2022. This year, every department is in the process of reviewing all of our job descriptions as we prepare to submit our pay equity report.
Governor’s Salary Cap
While the private sector employers determine levels of compensation for employees based on their own internal policies and comparable data to other like businesses, public sector employers have compensation limitations under the Governor’s Salary Cap Law. Local governments are prohibited from paying their employees more than 110% over what the governor is paid unless they receive a waiver from the state.
In 2021, that cap is $180,927.
In recent history, there have been bills presented to the Minnesota Legislature to eliminate the Governor’s Salary Cap Law but none of these have passed. According to the League of Minnesota Cities, there are no other states with these salary cap restrictions.
Unemployment
Another difference between the public and private sector employment is the payment of unemployment insurance taxes.
Many private sector employers are considered to be contributory employers who pay unemployment insurance taxes every quarter into the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Goodhue County, on the other hand, is considered to be a reimbursing employer. Reimbursing employers do not pay quarterly unemployment taxes but are required to reimburse an amount equal to the amount of unemployment insurance benefits paid to former employees.
Public unions
The categorization of union employees also provides another difference for public sector employees. Minnesota Statute 179A.03 defines some union members in the public sector as essential employees which means they do not have the ability to strike.
Essential employees at Goodhue County include workers in corrections, patrol and dispatch. If the county and these bargaining units are not able to reach a negotiated settlement, both groups participate in binding arbitration whereby an arbitrator makes decisions on unresolved issues.
Not all public sector union members are considered essential and do have the ability to strike. At Goodhue County, some of the positions that fall into this non-essential category include heavy equipment operators, maintenance workers, some administrative clerical workers and engineering technicians at Public Works.
Insurance
There are many other areas where public sector and private sector employment differs but for this column, the final area to be discussed is insurance. Per Minnesota Statute 471.6161, every political subdivision authorized to purchase group insurance for its employees, must review their plans and request insurance proposals at least every 60 months.
Like many other employers, Goodhue County pays a portion of the health insurance premium as a benefit for its employees, and therefore, is required to bid our insurance program every five years. The insurance bidding process requires Goodhue County to evaluate its insurance program to determine if changes should be made partially based on experience and market trends.
Dr. Debasish Mridha, American physician, philosopher and author stated, “Our paths may be different but our purpose of journey is the same.” This is true regarding public and private sector employers. Every employer has laws and regulations to follow but we travel a different path to get there.
